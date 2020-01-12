The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Interment
Following Services
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
June Turner Reynolds Obituary
June Turner Reynolds, 84, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on January 8, 2020.

Born in Natchez, MS, she was a longtime member of Lafayette Presbyterian Church.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Estelle Turner; her husband, Richard Reynolds; a brother and a sister. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Jill Bottum; son, Richard Reynolds, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Justin and Julie.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, Jan. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lafayette Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
