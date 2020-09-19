1/1
June W. Bess
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Robin Wilkins Bess transitioned to her heavenly home after 97 years on

Monday, Sept 14, 2020. Ms Bess was born June 12, 1923 in Suffolk, VA to

parents Arlelia Holland Wilkins and Tucker Wilkins. She retired after

teaching 32 years in the North Carolina School System.

Prior to her illness, she was a faithful member of the Community

Presbyterian Church under the leadership of the Rev Dr Wilbur C. Douglass,

III, Pastor.

Ms Bess lives to mourn her passing her devoted nurse, Kenya Sawyer, who

provided excellent care to her for fourteen years. Ms Tonya Williams was

also a long-time benefactor to her care.

Mrs. Bess was predeceased by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Services entrusted to Corprew Funeral Home. Viewing will be available from

2-5 PM Sunday, Sept 20, 2020. Memorial service will be Monday 1:00PM by

the Rev. Dr. Wilbur C. Douglass, III. Final resting Woodlawn Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved