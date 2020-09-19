June Robin Wilkins Bess transitioned to her heavenly home after 97 years on



Monday, Sept 14, 2020. Ms Bess was born June 12, 1923 in Suffolk, VA to



parents Arlelia Holland Wilkins and Tucker Wilkins. She retired after



teaching 32 years in the North Carolina School System.



Prior to her illness, she was a faithful member of the Community



Presbyterian Church under the leadership of the Rev Dr Wilbur C. Douglass,



III, Pastor.



Ms Bess lives to mourn her passing her devoted nurse, Kenya Sawyer, who



provided excellent care to her for fourteen years. Ms Tonya Williams was



also a long-time benefactor to her care.



Mrs. Bess was predeceased by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.



Services entrusted to Corprew Funeral Home. Viewing will be available from



2-5 PM Sunday, Sept 20, 2020. Memorial service will be Monday 1:00PM by



the Rev. Dr. Wilbur C. Douglass, III. Final resting Woodlawn Funeral Home.



