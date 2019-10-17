The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Junior Henry Legge, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, peacefully passed away October 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by friends and family.

Born in Urbana, OH, he retired as a CTR1 from the US Navy after 21 years of proud service that provided him the opportunity to travel the world. Henry went on to work 25 years for Nissan Motor Corporation in Portsmouth, VA, Dallas, TX, and Greenville, SC. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars #4809, and Disabled American Veterans Virginia Beach Chapter 20. He was a Protestant.

Family was everything to him. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Marie Legge, and son, Robert Legge and his wife, Megan, all of Virginia Beach; his sister, Helen Sweitzer of Ohio; his former spouse, Lil Legge; five grandchildren, Robert II, Victoria, Toby, Sophia, and Ava Legge, all of Virginia Beach; and his extensive family back in Ohio

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019
