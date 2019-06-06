Justin (J-Man) Major, 31, loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 1, 2019. Justin was born September 18, 1987 in Norfolk, Va. He graduated from Princess Anne High School's Special Education program in 2008. Justin attended SkillQuest Day Program in Virginia Beach as an adult.Justin had cerebral palsy and faced many challenges but had a sweet soul and a personality that couldn't be contained by the wheelchair he sat in. He loved food and cheerleaders, floating in the pool, singing and dancing to music, wrestling, and basically any sport that involved a ball. He was lucky enough to travel all over the country watching his brother Jason play baseball, he loved his twin sister Shannon and her children endlessly, and brought a light to everyone's lives that is sure to be unmatched by anyone else. His parents and siblings always made sure he was included and active so he was able to have a full, happy life. Justin will forever be known for his infectious laugh, beautiful blue eyes, sweet and sometimes mischievous smile, as well as his strong bear hugs.Justin is survived by his parents Aubrey (Lee) and Barbara Major, twin sister Shannon Major and her sons Von and Ace, brother Jason Major, sister Wendy Major, grandmothers Dorothy Major and Betty Sparks, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.A memorial service will be held at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church at 848 Baker Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Monday June 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. Refreshments to follow. Please attend a sporting event in Justin's memory. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either The City of Va Beach-SkillQuest or Good Samaritan Episcopal Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary