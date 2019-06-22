|
Justin W. Hollman, 31, of McLean, Virginia, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was the son of Fred and Cheryl Hollman and a 2006 graduate of Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his brother Fred, niece Marley, grandmother Cherie Smith, special friends Ashley and Parker Wyatt, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at 4312 Driver Lane, Suffolk, Virginia.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 22, 2019