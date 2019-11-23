Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
Justin Travis Cobb

Justin Travis Cobb Obituary
Suffolk - Justin Travis Cobb, 47, passed away November 21, 2019. He is survived by his parents Ronald Alfred Cobb and Vicki Johnson George (Raymond). Travis was predeceased by a sister Michele Cobb.

Left to cherish his memory is his parents; two daughters Katelyn and Brittany Cobb; a son Cole Cobb; his maternal grandmother Elsie Johnson; niece Tori Johnson; nephew Zac Musolino; and friend Debbie Radford.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Johnson officiating. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church.

www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019
