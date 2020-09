Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kai's life story with friends and family

Share Kai's life story with friends and family



Visitation Sept. 3 9am-4pm at Riddick Funeral Service 1225 Norview Ave. Graveside Service Sept 4 10am at Calvary Cemetery. www.riddickfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store