Karen A. Niedermeier, 66, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away March 15, 2019.Born in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Marcella Roach. She retired as Assistant Director, Special Education from the City of Chesapeake. She was a member of Marlowe Harmony United Methodist Church.Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Thomas A. Niedermeier; daughter, Heather A. Niedermeier and her husband, Kevin Smith, of Shepherdstown, WV; sons, Thomas A. Niedermeier of Orlando, FL and Michael A. Niedermeier and his wife, Jessica, of Roanoke, VA; a sister, Roxanne Donaldson of Richmond, VA; a brother, Michael Roach of Martinsburg, WV; and six grandchildren, Kevin, Henry, and Harrison Smith, Kendyl, Carter, and Emerson Niedermeier.Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Collie and Sheltie Rescue of Southeastern Virginia. The obituary can also be viewed and online condolences offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
