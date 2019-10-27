|
|
Karen Ann Zablocki, 59, passed away tragically on October 23, 2019 after being struck by a motor vehicle. She was born in Afton, NY to Ron and Irene Zablocki. The beautiful countryside of Afton likely fueled a love for nature she would carry her entire life. She studied conservation at the Community College of the Finger Lakes and later moved west to fight wildfires in California with the U. S. Forest Service. In 1988 Karen came back to the East Coast and settled in Norfolk, VA where she would raise her beloved daughters. Always extremely generous with her time, she volunteered with many organizations in the Tidewater area. Karen volunteered as a Lay Eucharist Minister at Blessed Sacrament Church but she was especially proud of her work as a Girl Scout leader. She loved the Scouts in her Troop like family and she was thrilled with the exceptional women they all grew to be.
Karen was preceded in death by her younger brother, Michael Zablocki. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Ron and Irene Zablocki; her younger sister, Theresa Zablocki; two daughters, Mary and Laura Richards; and a loving rescue dog named Abbey. Karen chose to become an organ donor and will continue to enrich many lives through the gift of donation. The family has been comforted by an overwhelming amount of community support during this very difficult time.
Calling hours will be on November 2nd from 9 - 11am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Norfolk. A funeral Mass will be at 11am and it will be followed by a reception in the church social hall at 12:15. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Heifer International Project 1 World Ave. Little Rock, Arkansas 72202or to the World Wildlife Fund 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street N.W. P.O. Box 97180 Washington, DC 20090-7180. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019