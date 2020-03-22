|
Karen Bailey Fedro Dec.1,1960-March 14, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer, Karen passed away peacefully at her home. Born in Radford, Va, and raised in Virginia Beach, she lived the last 13 years in Georgia working with New Beginnings Ministry. She is survived by her parents, Ed and Janice Bailey, sister Jennifer Kreiser (Steve) their children Bailey, Zachary and Parker, her brother Blake (Shannon) their children Blake, Jr., Drew, Stuart and Benson and Grandmother Edna Hawkins McLaughlin. Any remembrances can be made to New Beginnings Ministries, 1258 Greater Hope Road, Martin, Georgia 30557.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020