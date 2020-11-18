1/
Karen Denise Day Yates
PORTSMOUTH - Karen Denise Day Yates, 57, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Russell and Helen Day. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert James Yates; and her brother, Steven Larkin Day.

She is survived by brother, Thomas Day and wife, Amy; nephew, Jarrod C. Day; nieces, Sarah Day and Laura Day; grandnephew, Caleb Day; her sisters at heart, Vickie "Dixie" Hurdle, Cheryl "Bear" Facenda, Melinda Farmer, Deborah Jackson and Shannon Marrow; godsons, Levi and Ryan Hurdle; and special friend, Rick "Yoda" Stephen. She was also part of the Dismal Swamp Rangers Rats.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be available from 4-8 PM Friday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.

Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
