Karen E. Johnson
Karen Elizabeth Johnson, formerly of Suffolk, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 62. A lifetime resident of Hampton Roads, Karen was born on July 30, 1958. She loved music, her cats, reading and a nice cup of coffee. Above all else she loved her family. Karen was a two-time cancer survivor, a retired Nurses Aid and a beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Karen is preceded in death by her brother Charles Ridenhour, Jr. and step-father Joseph Holland. Cherishing her memories are her mother, Catherine Holland; father, Charles Ridenhour (Barbara); son William Johnson (Jeff Parady) and granddaughter Jordan; daughter, Jessica Johnson (Amanda) and grandson Dominick; sisters Sherry Benton (Tommy) and Johanna Jacobson; brother Michael Ridenhour (Paula); step-sister Cristine Evans (Todd); a nephew, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 17, 2020.
