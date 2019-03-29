Reverend Karen Iva Jones, 65, was born in Norfolk, Virginia to her parents, Charles and Louise Jones. She grew up in Norfolk and Chesapeake, attended Crestwood High School and graduated from Indian River High School. She furthered her education by attending Norfolk State University, where she majored in Special Education, VCU, where she earned a Masterâ€™s in Education and Virginia Union where she earned a Masters in Divinity. After more than 30 years in public school education and as a school counselor, she was ordained to the ministry and served as an Associate Minister at Norfolkâ€™s Shiloh Baptist Church. By virtue of her loving demeanor, â€œKayâ€™sâ€ boundless generosity and kindness, served to heal many. Opening her home to anyone without hesitation, she had a warm meal ready for any passersby, and prayed with anyone who asked. Her faith was an example to those around her, and one could not leave her presence without feeling touched. She provided wise counsel and a listening ear to students, church members, family members, and friends, and she changed the lives of everyone around her. By her witness, many people saw Christâ€™s love in action. Reverend Karen is survived by her older sister, Chloe Jones, her twin brother, Reverend Keith Jones, her two nieces, Hannah Jones and Adrienne Rolon & husband Joshua Rolon, her great-nephew and great - niece, James and Nora, and countless loved ones the world over. A viewing will take place at Graves Funeral Home (1631 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23504) Friday, March 29, 1-6pm. A celebration of Kayâ€™s life will be at Shiloh Baptist Church (745 Park Avenue Norfolk, VA 23504) Saturday, March 31st, 11am. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary