|
|
Karen Jane Mayfield, 63, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Born in Miami, she was the daughter of Roy Downs and the late Tessie Downs. Karen was retired from Sentara Leigh Hospital, where she was a nuclear medicine technologist. She was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and Apostles Lutheran Church. She was a member of Friends of Bill W.
Including her father, Karen is survived by her husband, Randy Mayfield; sons, Justin Mayfield, Jordan Mayfield and Chad Mayfield; siblings, Nancy Sullivan, Corrine Desgain, and Alan Downs, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
Karen's life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Bill W.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020