The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184

Karen Jane Mayfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Jane Mayfield Obituary
Karen Jane Mayfield, 63, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Born in Miami, she was the daughter of Roy Downs and the late Tessie Downs. Karen was retired from Sentara Leigh Hospital, where she was a nuclear medicine technologist. She was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and Apostles Lutheran Church. She was a member of Friends of Bill W.

Including her father, Karen is survived by her husband, Randy Mayfield; sons, Justin Mayfield, Jordan Mayfield and Chad Mayfield; siblings, Nancy Sullivan, Corrine Desgain, and Alan Downs, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Karen's life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Bill W.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -