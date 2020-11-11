The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit Psalm 34:18. We thought of you today but that was nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name, now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts. Love Dad (Walter Burgess), Son (Jordan Eason), Brother (Kelvin Eason), Sister-In-Law (Ty Eason), nieces, great nieces, and great nephew. Along with your aunts, uncles and cousins. See You Later Karen!



