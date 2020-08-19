1/1
Karen L. Hooper
Karen Leigh Hooper, 57, of Norfolk, VA passed away on August 16, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Ralph Hooper, Jr., and Shirley Early Hooper. She was a Special Needs Teacher from City of Norfolk Public Schools. She was a member of the Willoughby Chapel, taught Sunday School and worked in the Nursery. She was also a member of Tidewater Gospel; Music Association and Virginia Annual Gospel Music Association. She was an avid Duckpin bowler, Youth Coach, and fan of NASCAR, Green Bay Packers, and ODU's Women's Basketball.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, James Ralph Hooper, Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her son, David Hooper; her mother, Shirley Ann Hooper; sister, Jackie Brittingham (Britt); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

2 entries
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Ellen Stone
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Always a big smile on her face and one of the sweetest ladies I have ever met looking up Trio Danny and Annie Crawford and Karen Smith will surely miss her smiling face at the tgma sing such a wonderful job working in the kitchen always ready with a big smile we love you Karen will see you again
Annie Crawford
Friend
