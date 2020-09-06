1/1
Karen Leslie "Keke" Banks
Karen "Keke" Leslie Banks, age 68, passed away Friday, August 21st, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Hampton Roads, VA, Karen was a dedicated employee of Chromalloy Castings, located in Tampa, Florida where she resided for the last eight years.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Martin David Banks.

Left to cherish her memory: daughters, Stephanie Matzgannis Tench (Patrick), and Shay Ballou (Josh); Grandchildren, Alicia, Hayley, Lexie, Macie, and Marty, Noah, and Grace. She will be greatly missed by her dear friends that she considered family, Belinda and Jimmy Vines, and many others.

You could always find Karen with a smile on her face and willing to give anyone the shirt off her back. She was full of life and always saw the best in everyone. She enjoyed time by her pool with a mojito. We can all be at peace knowing that it brings her great joy being reunited with her son Marty in heaven.

A remembrance will be held at 5 P.M. on Friday, September 11th, 2020, located at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1801 Baltic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Following, the family will host a celebration of Karen's life at their home on 1211 Eaglewood Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23454 from 7-9 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
05:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Family Home
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Karen was so very special to us. I have very fond memories of when she would come get her hair done. She was a shining light and always happy and smiling. We will miss her greatly God bless your family in this time.
Tim & Marcy Kemp
Friend
