Karen "Keke" Leslie Banks, age 68, passed away Friday, August 21st, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hampton Roads, VA, Karen was a dedicated employee of Chromalloy Castings, located in Tampa, Florida where she resided for the last eight years.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Martin David Banks.
Left to cherish her memory: daughters, Stephanie Matzgannis Tench (Patrick), and Shay Ballou (Josh); Grandchildren, Alicia, Hayley, Lexie, Macie, and Marty, Noah, and Grace. She will be greatly missed by her dear friends that she considered family, Belinda and Jimmy Vines, and many others.
You could always find Karen with a smile on her face and willing to give anyone the shirt off her back. She was full of life and always saw the best in everyone. She enjoyed time by her pool with a mojito. We can all be at peace knowing that it brings her great joy being reunited with her son Marty in heaven.
A remembrance will be held at 5 P.M. on Friday, September 11th, 2020, located at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1801 Baltic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Following, the family will host a celebration of Karen's life at their home on 1211 Eaglewood Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23454 from 7-9 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org
.