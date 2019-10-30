The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
Karen English, 81 went to join her husband, Arthur English, in heaven on October 22, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mrs. English moved to Virginia Beach in 2004. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Robert Taylor, nieces Stacy White, Jennifer Dineen, and Dawn Dineen, nephews Ron White and Guy Dineen, and her "baby", Hannah the chihuahua.

Mrs. English worked as a customer service supervisor for Piedmont Airlines for over 25 years. After their retirement She and Arthur were full time summer volunteers and campground hosts at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia. After moving to Virginia Beach, she was a regular volunteer for the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival. She always offered a helping hand and a smiling face to all she met. She was a loving person and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Family Choice, 5401 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Va. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.familychoicefunerals.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
