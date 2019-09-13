The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion
Karen Ruth Robinson, 65, of Suffolk, VA, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from complications of cancer. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Tonkin of Suffolk; her sisters, Lynn Cross of Virginia Beach; two half-brothers, Roger Robinson and Clay Robinson; her step-sisters, Annette Moreing and Lisa Burrus; her nieces, Carrie Cross (Rob Seeley) and Anna Wagner; her nephews, Cody Conwell and Ryder Conwell; her grandniece, Luci Cross, close cousin, Kim Staley (John Staley) and her many cousins and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. C. Roland Robinson and her sister Terry L. Conwell.

Born in Norfolk, VA, Karen was a 1972 graduate at First Colonial High School and attended Old Dominion University. She had been employed by Ethan Allen as an interior designer. She valued creativity, which she conveyed through her love of bright colors, gorgeous fabrics and interesting art, while helping her numerous clients. If Karen was not spending time with her beautiful beloved horse, Praire, she was planning fun-filled road trips with her many friends.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 477 Viking Dr Suite 130, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or EQU-Kids Therapeutic Riding Program, 2626 Heritage Park Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The family would like to thank special friends, Mark Duval and Cherie Spicher. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 13, 2019
