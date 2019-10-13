|
Karen Theresa Smith, 74, passed away October 8, 2019. She was born in Norfolk to the late William and Mabel Wilson Smith. Karen was a longtime member of the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Norfolk. She was a graduate of Norfolk State University and was an accountant at Norfolk Naval Base. Karen was also named Miss Wheelchair of Virginia 1981.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen A. Newman, Shellie S. Atkins and Lorriann M. Stewart; grandchildren, Kristen J. Smith, Brion D. Humphrey and Chance G. Atkins; great-grandchildren, Karen J. Humphrey, Brion D. Humphrey, Jr., Kristopher Smith and Kalyn Humphrey; sisters, Margaret Knight, Andrea Way, Valerie Smith, Sharon Etheridge and Gloria Smith-Donkor; brothers, Roger and Reginald Smith and other loving family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 am at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 232 Chapel St., Norfolk with Father James P. Curran officiating. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019