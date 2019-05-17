Karen Volper Byrum, 75, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband of 50 years and her children and grandchildren. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Mary Jane Huff Reinsmith and Albert Clarence Volper, Jr. She was predeceased by a son David Williamson, sister and a brother. She was a member of the Suffolk Presbyterian Church, the ladyâ€™s chapter of the Suffolk Moose Lodge 141, where she and her husband enjoyed Saturday night dances. She worked for CIBA Chemicals as an Import/Export Coordinator. She loved to go shopping, spending her time with family and vacationing at the beach.Karen is survived by her husband Stanley Byrum; children Pamela B. Doughtie and husband Barry of Suffolk, Mark S. Byrum of Suffolk, Charlene Warren and husband Daryl of Franklin, and Alisha Oliver of Suffolk; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and a brother AC Volper III and wife Cindi of Texas.A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Julie Sterling on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk with burial in Holly Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM. Karen was a 20-year Breast Cancer Survivor, so memorial donations may be made to the , 4416 Expressway Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23452. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019