Karen Warner Tripp of Norfolk, VA departed this world Wednesday April 22, 2020. She is survived in life by her loving Husband John, Children: Shanleigh, Lulu, & Joe, Sister Lorena, Mother Janet & six grandchildren. Karen's life was full of wonderful friends and memories. Those lucky enough to have met her will be forever touched. A Celebration of Life will be arranged by the family at a later date.



