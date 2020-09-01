Karl Sexton, age 54, of Baxley passed away August 13, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.



Bro. Sexton was born October 29, 1965 in Moline, Illinois. He surrendered to the call to ministry and, at the age of 17, became the pastor of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church in Rienza, Mississippi. He planted a church in Hackleburg, Alabama before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia to serve at Gateway Free Will Baptist Church as Military Pastor, then as Youth Pastor, and finally as Senior Pastor. He was honored with the opportunity to preach at the 74th Annual Association of Free Will Baptists Convention in 2010 in Oklahoma City, OK.



In 2011, Bro. Sexton moved to Appling County, Georgia where he continued to minister as a pastor and servant to the community while at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church and in 2015 he became the pastor of Sand Hill Creek Free Will Baptist Church.



Bro. Sexton was also a bus driver for the Appling County Board of Education where he loved and encouraged many children and the other bus drivers through daily devotions as their unofficial chaplain. He served as Assistant Director of the Appling County Food Bank and as Vice President of the Appling County Ministerial Alliance. He also was a Bible teacher at Appling Christian Academy and a Bible Study Teacher for Freedom Living Ministry.



Bro. Sexton was a devoted family man who loved Jesus and people. He was a true servant and a passionate soul winner for his Lord Jesus Christ.



Survivors include his wife, Lourdes Sola-Sexton of Baxley; children, Leah & David Dell of Ashland City, TN, Jonathan & Janessa Sexton of Virginia Beach, VA, Timothy & Christina Sexton of Suffolk, VA, Luke Myers of Baxley, Jonathan Myers and Gabriel Myers of Brunswick, Evan Myers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Redaphca Mogene, Belinda Mogene, and Tahina Thilus all of Baxley; his parents, Rev. Johnny & Peggy Sexton of Angier, NC; sisters & brothers-in-law, Tracy & Tom Wilson of Willow Springs, NC and Teresa & Rev. Doug Snipes of Jesup; and brother & sister-in-law, Rev. David & Charity Sexton of Suffolk, VA. Ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.



A private funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sand Hill Creek Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. David Sexton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be Gene Mann, Richard Aldridge, Eric Mincey, Darren Jackson, Andy Orvin, and Corey Bass.



Honorary pallbearers will be J. W. Orvin, James Forelines, B. G. Crosby, Danny Orvin, Justin Orvin and Alan Johnson.



Floral donations will be accepted, however, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Freedom Living Ministry (c/o Sand Hill Creek Free Will Baptist Church P. O. Box 262 Baxley, Georgia 31515).



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.



