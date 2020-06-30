Karly Marie D'Arcourt, 28, departed this earth 24 June 2020 to be with the lord. She was the loving mother to Alex, Anthony, Kassidy and Raymond. She is survived by her Mother Kristin Burns, stepfather Alfred Mancuso and father Raymond Smith. A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Park on Saturday July 4 for family and close friends. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 30, 2020.