More Obituaries for Karna Cross-Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karna Lynn Cross-Kearns

Karna Lynn Cross-Kearns Obituary
Karna Lynn Cross-Kearns, 56, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away October 6, 2019.

Born in Wheeling, WV, she was a member of the Khedive Shrine Temple.

Left to cherish her memory: her dear husband, Charles R Kearns of Virginia Beach; her mother, Eleanor Lou Roth of Virginia Beach; two daughters, Chelsie Marie Cross and Codie Lauren Kearns, both of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Raelynn Marie King, of Virginia Beach; brother, Kenneth Cross, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; and sister, Kandi Lou Cross of Virginia Beach. Karna was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Lee Cross.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
