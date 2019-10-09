|
Karna Lynn Cross-Kearns, 56, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away October 6, 2019.
Born in Wheeling, WV, she was a member of the Khedive Shrine Temple.
Left to cherish her memory: her dear husband, Charles R Kearns of Virginia Beach; her mother, Eleanor Lou Roth of Virginia Beach; two daughters, Chelsie Marie Cross and Codie Lauren Kearns, both of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Raelynn Marie King, of Virginia Beach; brother, Kenneth Cross, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; and sister, Kandi Lou Cross of Virginia Beach. Karna was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Lee Cross.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019