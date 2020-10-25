1/1
Kate Parker Hughes
1925 - 2020
Norfolk - Kate Parker Hughes, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on October 23, 2020, in Franklin, VA.

Born in Portsmouth, VA on December 6, 1925, to Robert and Kate Alice Parker she grew up in Portsmouth, VA. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. Kate taught elementary school in the Norfolk Public Schools. She was a member of synchronized swimming team, the Aquarinas. She spent most of her life as a homemaker in Ocean View and loved the beach and sunbathing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George S. Hughes, Sr. Kate is survived by her children, George S. Hughes, Jr, MD (Martha), Kathy Gillette (Darden), and Susan Anderson (James); her grandchildren, Stephanie and Neil Hughes, Cynthia Kenna, Kristen Westover (her husband Matt Westover) and Melissa Daniel, Claire and Katie Anderson; and five great-grandchildren, Cynthia Kenna and CB Barry's children Brayden Kenna, Tyler Jon Kenna and Cody Berry and Kristen and Matt Westover's children Caroline and Kennedy.

Kate will be remembered not only for her beauty as a Southern belle, but as a person who welcomed family and visitors to her beloved beach house in Ocean View. She was an avid supporter of her husband in his football career with William and Mary, the Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL), Norfolk Neptunes and the Ottawa Roughriders (Canadian Football League). She and her husband George had many wonderful trips around the globe over the years.

A graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
