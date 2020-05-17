Kate Walton Keller
Kate Walton Keller, 87, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 15, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ballard Smith Walton and Alliene Elizabeth Pettway Walton and was the widow of George W. Keller and mother to her infant daughter Debbie. She was a member of the Cape Henry Model A Club and former member of Victoria Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lisa A. Starcher and husband, Pat, of Moyock, NC; son, Bruce A. Keller of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan and fiancÃ©, Anthony, Bruce Jr., Vivian, and Juliette; and a great-grandchild.

A special thanks to Melanie Dash for her love and exceptional care during her illness.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Wednesday, May 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a procession to Forest Lawn Cemetery for a graveside service at 12 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
MAY
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
