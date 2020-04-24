|
Katelyn Anne Restin, "Kat", 19, of Virginia Beach passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19th, 2020, in her mother's home.
She is survived by her daughter Aaliyah Hope Restin, mother Terry Restin, father John Restin, brothers Kevin and Ryan (Blakely) Restin; aunts, Margaret Volk, Mary (Rick) Page, Betty (Joe) Aukward; Uncle, Eric (Susan) Restin, and many cousins and other relatives, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Katelyn was born November 29, 2000. She was raised in Virginia Beach and attended Plaza Middle and Green Run High School.
Katelyn was a proud new mom and adored her baby, Aaliyah. She was always the bright spirit of any gathering, and her resilience to keep going in challenging times inspired many of her family and friends.
Katelyn always will be so deeply loved and very missed by all.
Katelyn's service will be livestreamed online at facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, Katelyn's family has set up a GoFundMe account to establish a trust fund for her beautiful daughter, Aaliyah. Donations can be made on the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/for-aaliyahin-memory-of-katelyn-restin.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020