Kathaleen Hall Webster


1946 - 2020
Kathaleen Hall Webster Obituary
Kathaleen Hall Webster, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020.

Kathy was born in Brunswick, Maine to the late Roland and Dorothy Hall on December 22, 1946.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband, Wayne Webster; children, Kevin & Robyn Bergstedt, Jeff & Mayumi Bergstedt and Chris & Suzanne Bergstedt, Linda & Tommy Wellington, Matthew & Karen Webster and Adam Webster; brother, David & Claire Hall; 14 grandchildren and countless friends and extended family members.

Services will be held on a later date.

For updated service information and to leave a condolence go to www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
