Kathaleen McCormick Clark, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior and King Jesus Christ on Monday morning May 11, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1931 in Dillon, South Carolina to the late William and Lottie McCormick and is predeceased by her husband, Dennis Edward Clark, Sr.; son, Kelvin Clark; brother, William McCormick, Jr. and her sister, Dorothy Mae Wright. Mrs. Clark was a faithful member of St. Thomas A.M.E. Zion Church in Norfolk, VA where she served as a part of The Nursing Ministry faithfully before her health began to fail. Mrs. Clark was also a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School class of 1951. She retired from the Nursing Staff of Depaul Hospital Intensive Care Unit after 37 years of service. She was also actively involved in her family's multiple businesses in downtown Norfolk. Mrs. Clark was very active and enjoyed her signature Cadillac Cars. She was the Cadillac Driver of the Family and she was the driving force behind the family. Mrs. Clark lived a full life. Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her children, Joan Denise Clark Gantt and Dennis Edward Clark, Jr.; her grandsons, Steven Wesley Clark (LaQuita Clark) and Cameron Edward Gantt; great grandchildren, Trevor Clark, Imani Clark and Steven Wesley Clark, Jr.; her beloved sister/niece, Julia McCormick Mason and her special beloved niece, Carolyn Clark Darden and a host of other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. Viewing will be held, 2:00pm - 6:00pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.



