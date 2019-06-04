Katherine Anne Marie Lusich-Nixon, 42, of Virginia Beach, VA, was tragically taken from us on May 31, 2019. The second of eight children, she was a loving mother committed to her husband and children, and she worked as the Compliance Manager of the Public Utility Facility for the City of Virginia Beach. She attended Chico State College in California, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering. She was widely respected in her field, and was a strong advocate for women pursuing careers in engineering. Kate was a person who always put others before herself. She was President of the Pembroke Meadows Civic League, a dedicated and enthusiastic member of St Gregory The Great Catholic Church, the announcer for the Pembroke Marlin swim team, and actively supported the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic organization that offers the neediest elderly of every race and religion a home where they will be welcomed. Katherine was predeceased by her father Bob Lusich, grandmothers, Suzanne Dandy and Dorthy Lusich and her father-in-law, Captain William Fred Nixon.Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jason; children Morgan Katherine, Madilyn Alexis and MacKenize Marie; her grandfather, James F. Dandy; her mother Julie Dandy, brothers Paul, Matthew, Daniel and Philip; and sisters Suzanne, Nancy and Caroline, as well as innumerable nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends. A Wake Service will be held at 7PM on Wednesday June 5 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A funeral Mass will be held at the church 11 AM, Thursday June 6. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor. http://www.littlesistersofthepoor.org/donate-to-lsp/ Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary