Katherine Annette Warren Gupton, 89 years old, passed away at The Service League of Greenville Hospice House on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 of rare form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
She was born November 4, 1930 and the daughter of the late Willie Thomas Warren, Sr. and the late Lula Mae Hux Warren of Aurelian Springs. Katherine lettered in women's basketball at Aurelian Springs High School. She married Edward C. Gupton of Hollister, NC in 1950 and they relocated to Portsmouth, Virginia. They raised two daughters, Cindy and Susan. They were married until he passed away in 1976. Katherine remained in Portsmouth until 2011. Due to declining health she relocated to Winterville, North Carolina to reside with her daughter, Cindy.
Katherine was a loving, faithful, and supportive wife and mother. She enjoyed playing the piano, baking cookies for the family, crocheting many Afghans and bedspreads, and tending to her roses and flower gardens. She also enjoyed watching men's ACC basketball especially when her favorite teams, Virginia or Duke were playing. She enjoyed many trips with her family. She was also a retired medical records clerk.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Christian of Winterville, NC and daughter Susan Franson, son in law, Gary Franson both of Rosemount, Minnesota. She leaves behind two grand cats Kasey and her faithful companion and lap cat, Katie as well as a grand puppy, Ike.
The family is thankful for the unwavering support of friends, Neatrice Cummins and Lori Davis.
The family wishes to acknowledge and express appreciation to Dr. Maria Picton for kindness, support, and management of Katherine's medical treatment over the last 9 years. Thank you also to Hillary Jarman, RN of Vidant Home Health and Hospice and to the kind and supportive staff of The Service League of Greenville Hospice House over the last week of her life.
A private memorial service will be livestreamed Saturday at 11 am at www.smithfcs.com. Burial will be private at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to The Service League of Greenville Hospice House 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or your favorite animal charity in Katherine's memory.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020