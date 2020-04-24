The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
livestreamed at www.smithfcs.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Gupton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Annette (Warren) Gupton


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Annette (Warren) Gupton Obituary
Katherine Annette Warren Gupton, 89 years old, passed away at The Service League of Greenville Hospice House on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 of rare form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

She was born November 4, 1930 and the daughter of the late Willie Thomas Warren, Sr. and the late Lula Mae Hux Warren of Aurelian Springs. Katherine lettered in women's basketball at Aurelian Springs High School. She married Edward C. Gupton of Hollister, NC in 1950 and they relocated to Portsmouth, Virginia. They raised two daughters, Cindy and Susan. They were married until he passed away in 1976. Katherine remained in Portsmouth until 2011. Due to declining health she relocated to Winterville, North Carolina to reside with her daughter, Cindy.

Katherine was a loving, faithful, and supportive wife and mother. She enjoyed playing the piano, baking cookies for the family, crocheting many Afghans and bedspreads, and tending to her roses and flower gardens. She also enjoyed watching men's ACC basketball especially when her favorite teams, Virginia or Duke were playing. She enjoyed many trips with her family. She was also a retired medical records clerk.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Christian of Winterville, NC and daughter Susan Franson, son in law, Gary Franson both of Rosemount, Minnesota. She leaves behind two grand cats Kasey and her faithful companion and lap cat, Katie as well as a grand puppy, Ike.

The family is thankful for the unwavering support of friends, Neatrice Cummins and Lori Davis.

The family wishes to acknowledge and express appreciation to Dr. Maria Picton for kindness, support, and management of Katherine's medical treatment over the last 9 years. Thank you also to Hillary Jarman, RN of Vidant Home Health and Hospice and to the kind and supportive staff of The Service League of Greenville Hospice House over the last week of her life.

A private memorial service will be livestreamed Saturday at 11 am at www.smithfcs.com. Burial will be private at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Memorial donations may be made to The Service League of Greenville Hospice House 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or your favorite animal charity in Katherine's memory.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -