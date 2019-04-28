Katherine (â€œKackâ€) Barrow Bryant, formally of Virginia Beach, peacefully went home on April 26, 2019 in New Bern, NC after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Kack was born on January 31, 1928 in Thebes, Illinois to the late William C. Lambert and Lolita C. Gibbs. Her family moved to Norfolk in December of 1941. She was predeceased by husbands William M. Barrow and Elmer T. Bryant, and her sister Virginia L. Garner. Kack loved music, the Outer Banks, activities with Khedive Shrine Temple, watching college basketball, and her Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Norfolk. Left to cherish her memory are son Jeff Barrow (Lou Ann) of New Bern, NC, grandson Brantley Barrow (Marah) of Greenville, NC, granddaughter Stephanie Barrow of Norfolk, stepdaughters Nan Bryant and Bonnie Bryant of Pinkney, Michigan, and nephews Tim Barrow (Paige), Donnie Garner (Peggy), and Gary Garner (Karen), all of Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Norfolk or Craven County Hospice in New Bern, NC. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary