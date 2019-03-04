Katherine K. Ange, 82, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away Feb. 28, 2019. She was a faithful servant to God and a longtime member of Indian River Baptist Church, where she ran the library, volunteered for several mission trips to the Eastern Shore and devoted her time to many other causes.She was a retired Librarian for Norfolk Public Schools, a member of the NEA, a Delta Sigma Lambda Alumni, and also a proud member of DAR.She was predeceased by her parents, Alvin J. Kitchen and Katherine K. Studdard. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Howard M. Ange; her sons, Howard L. Ange (Ginger), Bryant K. Ange (Lori), and Alan J. Ange; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as numerous friends.She had a heart of an angel and has now become one.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary