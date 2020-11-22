Katherine Crawford, 90, died November 20, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was the widow of Stanley Earl Crawford, her devoted husband of 69 years with whom she is now joyfully reunited in heaven.The daughter of Adam Kowalski and Martha (Bremer) Kowalski, Katherine is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Crawford and son Carl Crawford, both of Portsmouth; two sisters, Doris Kowalski Lewis of Portsmouth and Charlotte Kowalski Sugg of Williamsburg; grandchild, Kati Wilkins; and great-grandchild, Lila Jo Wilkins of Kill Devil Hills, NC.Katherine loved life and her family and friends; doing for her children; and spending time on the Outer Banks with Stanley and their beloved cat, Izzy. She enjoyed tending to her houseplants; reading; cooking; and thrift store and yard sale shopping - where she always had a knack for spotting treasures among the mundane. Katherine's greatest satisfaction was perfecting the fine art of decorating and maintaining a pristine, stylish, welcoming home. She was a member of Church of St. ThÃ©rÃ¨se for over 50 years.Public viewing will be on Monday, Nov. 23, from Noon - 9 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Katherine's wish that contributions be made to the Church of St. ThÃ©rÃ¨se in Chesapeake, VA or to the Portsmouth Humane Society.