Katherine K. McAloose, 65, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to her eternal happy place on October 27, 2019.
Born in Waverly, VA, she was the daughter of the late Pierce M. Kilmartin, Jr., and Greta H. Kilmartin. She retired as a Probation Officer from the Juvenile Court in Virginia Beach.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Mark T. McAloose; daughter, Keenan M. Woods and her husband, Michael; son, Jacob P. McAloose and his wife, Leslie; sister, Maria Burke; brother, Pierce Kilmartin, III; five grandchildren, Rylan, Easton, Emerie, Brynlie, and Baylor; and many of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nursing staff at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or ASPCA in Katherine's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019