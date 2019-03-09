|
87, passed away March 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, George Johnson Sr.; sons, George Jr., Kevin and Harvey Johnson; grandson, Breon Saunders. Survived by, her daughter, Robin Tillery (Richard Jr.); sisters, Ada Logan, Hattie Rawls; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a one time long friend, Alphonso Solomon, and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service 11am, Mon., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Visitation 3-5pm, Sun., Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2019