Katherine "Marie" Peverall Barker, 75, died peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is a native of Virginia Beach, and the widow of Willard Ronald Barker. Marie was a devout Christian, devoted homemaker, and loving mother to her son David. She had a generous spirit and enjoyed playing cards, especially poker with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving son David and his wife Kristin; grandchildren Stacey and Sabrina; siblings Lawrence Peverall, Jr. (Joelene), and Shirley Combs (Ronnie). She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.
A memorial service celebrating Marie's life will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Exceed Life Church, 4136 Holland Road, Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020