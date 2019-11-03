|
Katherine M. Runyon, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 27, 2019.
Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Katherine M. Leppo. She was a retired Office Manager.
Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Debbie Runyon and Sharon Rossi; granddaughter, Nicole Rossi; grandson, Anthony Rossi; and sister, Marion Wall, all of Virginia Beach.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019