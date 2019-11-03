The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Katherine M. Runyon, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 27, 2019.

Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Katherine M. Leppo. She was a retired Office Manager.

Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Debbie Runyon and Sharon Rossi; granddaughter, Nicole Rossi; grandson, Anthony Rossi; and sister, Marion Wall, all of Virginia Beach.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
