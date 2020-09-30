Katherine Marie Bowles, 69, of Berkeley Springs passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Born May 15, 1951 in St. Clair, MI, she was the daughter of the late Loren Laverne Gerow and Florence Glover (Dixey) Gerow.
She is survived by one son, David Kevin (Kelly) Bowles; one daughter, Larissa Marie (Robert) Spiker; five grandchildren, Brendan Bankston, Dylan Bowles, Nathan Bowles, Andrew Spiker and Matthew Spiker; two brothers, Loren Laverne Gerow, Jr. and James Gerow; four sisters, Patricia Toner, Marylyn Robbins, Virginia Redmond and Penny Gerow; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Booth Bowles.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel will be open for family to receive friends only from the hours of 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM with Father Brian Shoda officiating. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives. Interment will be private.
