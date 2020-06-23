Katherine P. Ehlers, 83, of Chesapeake, VA, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born to the late Ruth and James Potter and grew up in Huntington Long Island, New York.
Katie received her RN from Saint Luke's Hospital in New York and held many nursing jobs over her career. Most recently she was a School Nurse at Western Branch High School and worked at the Methodone Clinic in Portsmouth, VA. Nursing and caring for others was not only a vocation but a way of life for Katie. She was a selfless caregiver helping not only family and friends, but anyone in need. Her smiling face, soothing words and tenacious guidance touched the lives of many.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Raymond G. Ehlers; daughter Denise Bateman & husband David; daughter Linda Goldman & husband Steve; son James Ehlers & wife Kelly, daughter Kelly Koziol & Gavin Rountree; grandchildren [Melissa (husband Chris), Lindsay (husband Brian), Erin, Allison, Taylor, Nathan, Connor, Bryce] and great grandchildren (Reid, Olivia, Curren, Mira, Dylann.) She is also survived by her sister Virginia Jacobsen.
A strong Christian and a member of many churches over her lifetime, Katie most recently attended Pinecrest Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2pm at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity. Special thanks to Freda H. Gordon Hospice care (Emily, Chris, and Kim), Emily from Generations, and also to Dr. Zahan Zev for years of dedicated care. Condolences can be offered at rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.