Katherine Ransone Leonard, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA, in 1929. A Christian since childhood, Katherine was baptized on December 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor Day) at Burrows Memorial Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. At time of death she was a member of Thalia United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, VA. She retired from Virginia Beach City Public schools in 1992, having served lastly as the secretary of Windsor Woods Elementary. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, Zelia and Palmer Ransone, her son, Ralph Palmer Leonard, her brother, Palmer Jack Ransone, and her sister-in-law Linda W. Ransone. She is survived by her sons, Frank Leonard III, (Beth), Jeffrey Leonard (Lou Ann) and Scott Leonard (Gwen). She has seven grandchildren, Keith (Tammy), Elizabeth, Matthew, Dana (Sean), Emily, Katie and Lauren. Her great-grandchildren are Luke, Brooke, Austin, Riley, Tyler, Blakeslee and Grady. Also surviving are her brother, Thomas C. Ransone; sister-in-law, Barbara R. Ransone; three Ransone nephews, Johnny, Charlie and Clay; a niece, Anne R. Gunnell; and numerous cousins. A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Dr., Norfolk, VA 23518. . Rev. Joe Varner will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019