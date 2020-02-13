|
Katherine White Brown, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She was 95 years old. She was known as Katherine in North Carolina, and Kitty in Virginia.
Originally from Bertie County, NC, but a resident of Princess Anne County/Virginia Beach for nearly 70 years, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Brown.
After raising her children as a full-time mother, she developed a 27-year Civil Service career with the Department of Navy. Kitty enjoyed, and was very good at gardening, working outdoors, sewing, needlepoint, cooking and woodworking. She loved travelling around the world, but especially enjoyed spending time anywhere in North Carolina.
She is survived by her three children, Tim Brown and wife Sue, Westmoreland, Kansas, John Brown and wife Deborah, Alexandria, VA, and Mary Ellen Doyle and husband Mike, Virginia Beach, VA. Also grandchildren Andy Tinkle, Billy Brown and wife Jordan, Patrick Doyle, Karl Brown, and Katherine "Katie" Doyle, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews scattered around Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and Colorado.
She will be buried beside her husband at Hillcrest Cemetery, Colerain, NC, her birth town. The graveside service will be held Friday, 2/14/20 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020