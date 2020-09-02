1/1
Katherine Williams Clifton
Katherine Clifton, 82, died August 31, 2020. A native of Florida, she was the widow of L. Neale Clifton, Sr. Katherine was a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy and enjoyed geneology.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Clifton Mintz; son, Neale Clifton Jr.; sister, Sherry Waychoff; nine grandchildren, Hope VanDalsum (JW), Robert Carlisle (Shy), Stephanie Helmkamp, Robin Durham (Rhys), William Carlisle, Kelly Carlisle, Brandie Schleder (Steve), Jessica Clark (Jeremy), and David Butler; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 AM at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
