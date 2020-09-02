Katherine Clifton, 82, died August 31, 2020. A native of Florida, she was the widow of L. Neale Clifton, Sr. Katherine was a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy and enjoyed geneology.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Clifton Mintz; son, Neale Clifton Jr.; sister, Sherry Waychoff; nine grandchildren, Hope VanDalsum (JW), Robert Carlisle (Shy), Stephanie Helmkamp, Robin Durham (Rhys), William Carlisle, Kelly Carlisle, Brandie Schleder (Steve), Jessica Clark (Jeremy), and David Butler; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 AM at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com