Kathleen Bennett, 72, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 26, 2019.
She was the widow of Charles Bennett. She was a Girl Scout Leader. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Katie McCurdy and her husband, Blake; two sisters, Pat Kapinski and Marge Reinhardt and her husband, Ken; and three grandchildren, Emma Sarauw, Seth Sarauw, and Russell McCurdy.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic School. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019