Kathleen "Kitty" Robertson Dooley, 93, of Norfolk, VA passed away on May 19, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Me Ma).She was the daughter of the late Harry and Irene Brooks Robertson of Greenville, VA. She was born on October 14, 1926, in Covington, VA.She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Vernon Dooley; her grandson, Gregory Dooley, Sr.; and granddaughter, Ireland Bryce, both of Pawtucket, RI; brothers, Wallace, Eugene, and Billy Robertson; half-brothers, Leo and Harold Robertson, Harry Brooks; and half-sister, Carole Robertson Craig.She is survived by her four devoted daughters, Brenda D. Barnes (Larry), Patricia D. Rice (Tommy), both of Chesapeake, VA, Diane L. Bryce (John) of Pawtucket, RI and Kathleen Gail Williams of Cheriton, VA; granddaughters, Melanie V. Brown and Jennifer R. Kinchen (Blair), both of Chesapeake, VA, Dr. Andrea Dooley-Wood (Dr. Todd Wood) of Lancaster, PA, Brooke A. Williams of Cheriton, VA, and Shelby D. Williams of Hutto, TX; great-grandchildren, Gregory Dooley, Jr., of Burrillville, RI, Caroline and Patrick Kinchen of Chesapeake, VA, and Connor and Garrett Wood of Lancaster, PA; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to acknowledge the 60 year friendship and support extended to our family by Bill and Ginny Sheppard.She was a member of Azalea Garden Baptist Church and previous long-time member of Ocean View Baptist Church of Norfolk, VA.Kitty was a dedicated Navy wife and wonderful mother.She had many talents which ranged from an excellent seamstress, artist, and gardener. You could always find her tending to her beautiful flowers, doing a cross stich pattern or smocking granddaughters' dresses.Our family would also like to extend special thanks to Dr. Nabil Tadros and nurses, Bon Secours Hospice and Team, and a special nurse, Penny Humphries.Our mothers' sweet disposition and southern mannerism will be sorely missed by her entire family.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: