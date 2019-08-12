|
MURFREESBORO, NC - Kathleen F. Robinson, 97, lovingly known as Nana and Kitty by family and friends, of Murfreesboro, NC went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019. Born in Wake County, NC she was the daughter of the late Ernest Bane Franklin and Lizzie Crenshaw Franklin. Kathleen was predeceased by her loving husband, Nelson Davis Robinson, her sister, Irene, her brothers; Leonard, Earl, Benny, and twin brother Eugene, along with her daughter, Phyllis Diane Musselman.
Survivors include her son, James Satterwhite and wife Janie, her daughter, Barbara Spruill and husband George, grandchildren; Kim and Joe Privette, Mark and Linda Satterwhite, Kenneth and Sherri Satterwhite, Philip Waterfield, Christina Hatchell, David and Rebecca Spruill, Kenneth Spruill and fiancÃ© Amanda Ezzelle; great grandchildren; Danny, Andy, Brian, Claire, Nate, Josh, Alissa, Philip, Piper, Julia, and Elijah. She leaves behind many extended family members.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Murfreesboro United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro, NC, with Pastor Jason Villegas, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Murfreesboro United Methodist Church, 313 East High Street, Murfreesboro, NC, 27855 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com, search fund; type: Kitty Robinson.
Garrett-Sykes Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Robinson family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 12, 2019