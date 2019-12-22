|
Kathleen Keck Johansen, 79, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease December 14, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. She is survived by two sons and her sister. The oldest son, Dr. R. Lance Johansen and wife Tamela of Mississippi, with their children Lauren, Kylar, Christian, and Katelyn, and the youngest son, Chris and wife Natasha of California. Her older sister, Anne Keck Redfern of Virginia, has three children and three grandchildren. Originally from Richmond Virginia, Kathy moved to Norfolk with her parents where she later married the late Bobby Johansen. Kathy spent over 30 years working at Standard Office Products which was later acquired by The Supply Room. She focused on regional businesses and universities and won numerous sales awards with sales reaching into the millions. She was loved by fellow employees and customers. Kathy had an infectious smile and enjoyed shopping, music, baking, and volunteering. Her annual holiday cookie care packages were amazing. Sunday mass was a regular part of her routine, attending The Episcopal Church of the Advent in Norfolk, VA. The family wishes to thank all the people that helped care for Kathy. To support making a difference, please make a donation to the in her memory. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Johansen family in their time of need and provides an online guest registry at www.trinityfunerals.net. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019