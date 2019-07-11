The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Kathleen Knecht Fohl

Kathleen Knecht Fohl
Kathleen Roseann Knecht Fohl, 84 years of age, passed away on June 30th, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Ernest C. Knecht and Henrietta C. Knecht. She was also preceded in death by her infant brother, Bill Joe Knecht, and her aunt, Esther Ann Schuck of Indiana. She worked in the E.R. Dept of Sentara Norfolk General for 37 years.

She is survived by her son, Douglas Ramon Fohl and his wife Cindy Francisco Fohl of Chesapeake as well as her three grandchildren, Kaitlyn A. Fohl of Denver, CO, Tyler D. Fohl and Emily E. Fohl of Chesapeake, VA and her brother Ernest Raymond â€œBudâ€ Knecht of Brookeville, Indiana.

A graveside service is being held today at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA at 11:00am. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
