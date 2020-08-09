Kathleen Mae Thurman, 84, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2020.



Mrs. Thurman was born in Charlottesville, Va., grew up in South Norfolk, and spent most of her life in Virginia Beach. She is a retired school bus driver with Virginia Beach Public Schools after nearly 50 years of service. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Thurman; son, Alvin Richard Thurman; and daughter, Cathy Garrett. Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Noah Garrett and his wife Rachael; Wendy G. Lewis, and her husband Jason Lewis; and four great grandchildren - Alaina Garrett, Ryan Garrett, Britten Lewis, and Gracen Lewis.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park.



